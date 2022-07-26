Sadiq Khan says Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are both just ‘continuity Boris Johnson’

Sadiq Khan said Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are both just “continuity Boris Johnson,” and the winner of the Tory leadership contest should call a general election to “give the British public the choice of a fresh start.”

The mayor of London said both contenders confirmed themselves to be “political lightweights” during the BBC’s latest debate, on the evening of 25 July.

Truss and Sunak “supported, defended, and enabled Boris Johnson to be the prime minister for the last three and a half, or so, years,” Mr Khan said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.