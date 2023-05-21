Rishi Sunak avoids backing Suella Braverman over speeding points allegations

Rishi Sunak has avoided backing Suella Braverman amid allegations that she asked civil servants to help her avoid getting points on her driving licence for speeding.

The prime minister was asked by reporters whether he had full confidence in the home secretary – but replied that he did not know the “full details” of events and had not spoken to her.

Mr Sunak added: “I understand that she’s expressed regret for speeding, accepted the penalty and paid the fine.”

