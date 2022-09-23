Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life for murder of his mother

FormerRiverdale actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his mother in March 2020.

The former child star admitted to shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of the head as she played piano in their home in Squamish, near Vancouver.

Grantham, who played a supporting role in the CW show, also allegedly plotted to kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

He will spend the rest of his life behind bars, with no possibility of parole for the first 14 years.

