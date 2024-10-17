Conservative Party leader hopeful Robert Jenrick referenced Winston Churchill as he called for Britain to leave the European Convention of Human Rights (EHCR).

Mr Jenrick also called for foreign offenders to be deported as he took part in a Tory leadership debate against Kemi Badenoch on GB News on Thursday (17 October).

When asked about keeping people safe, Mr Jenrick said his government would build more prisons.

Mr Jenrick said: “We need to get the 10,000 foreign national offenders out of prison, that would be a good start.

“When Churchill thought of the right to a family life he never thought of the idea of a foreign rapist or murderer having the right to stay in our country.”