Keep your children off Roblox if you are not comfortable, CEO tells parents

The chief executive of Roblox has issued a message to parents who are “not comfortable” with their children using the global gaming platform.

The site, popular among children aged eight to 12, has recently been hit by claims of some youngsters being exposed to harmful content through its games.

CEO Dave Baszucki told the BBC the company is making sure its users are protected and said millions have “amazing experiences” on the site.

In the BBC interview, released on Thursday (13 March), Mr Baszucki was asked about parents who don’t want their children playing Roblox.

He said: “My first message would be, if you’re not comfortable, don’t let your kids be on Roblox.”

