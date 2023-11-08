Watch: ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti written on Rochdale Cenotaph

Rochdale's Cenotaph was spray-painted with "Free Palestine" graffiti on Tuesday, 7 November, footage of the war memorial shows.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers are guarding the monument after two incidents.

The force said two teenagers were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance after an incident on Monday.

A second incident involved graffiti being sprayed on the memorial on Tuesday, Rochdale Borough Council said.

The Cenotaph is currently a crime scene, GMP said on Wednesday.

"We have Police Community Support Officers at the scene at the moment and we will be looking to put lasting measures in place over the coming hours and days," the force added.