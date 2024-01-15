A Rochdale whistleblower has pleaded for a “radical overhaul of policing” after a report said girls were “left at the mercy” of paedophile grooming gangs for years in the area because of failings by senior officers and council bosses.

Maggie Oliver, a former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) detective, resigned from the force in 2012 to uncover the extent of police failings in investigating grooming.

“This needs to be addressed properly from government level. We need a radical overhaul of policing, of the criminal justice system. We need extra resources, better training, support for officers on the ground,” Ms Oliver said on Monday (15 January).