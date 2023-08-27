Flames engulf buildings as fire ravages Romanian petrol station in deadly explosion

Balls of flames and plumes of smoke fill the air as a loud explosion is heard at a petrol station in Bucharest, Romania.

At least one person has died and 57 are injured following two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas station in the Romanian town of Crevedia, near Bucharest on Saturday.

Fire from an initial explosion engulfed two tanks and a nearby house, while a second explosion took place on the same day at the LPG station in the evening.

At least 26 firefighters have been injured, the minister who is in charge of the emergency response unit said.