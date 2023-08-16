Watch: Moment Rome tourist scales Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle

A tourist was caught on camera scaling Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain to fill up her water bottle.

The unidentified individual climbs across the back of the 18th-century fountain in front of scores of onlookers.

She eventually walked back over the stones and jumped down.

The video comes after a series of incidents in which tourists were filmed carving writing into the ancient Colosseum's walls, and another was seen filmed swimming in the historic fountain.

It is not clear what happened to the tourist.