The Archbishop of Canterbury has broken his silence on the rift between the royal family as he urged: “We must not judge them”.

Justin Welby instead said King Charles, the Princess of Wales and other members of the family “must be prayed for” as the King and Kate continue their cancer treatments.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday 9 May, the Archbishop refused to diverge private conversations he had with the royal family, insisting “they are human beings”.