A Russian vessel that has been monitored for weeks off the coast of Hawaii is believed to be an “intelligence gathering ship”.

Footage of the ship shared by the US Coast Guard features latitude and longitude coordinates revealing that the ship was about 100 miles from Honolulu.

“In recent weeks, the USCG has continued to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands,” the official account for US Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific wrote on Twitter.

