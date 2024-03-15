Russia: Deer trapped in mine pulled to safety by rescuers

Watch the moment rescuers save a deer trapped in a mine in Russia.

Officials from the Russian Emergencies Ministry retrieved the animal when it was found trapped in a bunker in Primorsky Krai,

located in the Far East region.

Footage shows the search and rescue team investigating the mine and discovering the exhausted animal stuck below them.

They successfully rescued the fawn, blindfolding it to prevent further stress and shortly after the operation, they released it back into the forest.