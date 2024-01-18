Russia: Hundreds clash with police after activist sentenced to prison

Hundreds of protesters clashed with police in Russia’s Bashkortostan region on Wednesday 17 January, in a rare display of public outrage after a court convicted a local activist and sentenced him to prison.

Footage showed supporters of Fail Alsynov clashing with police - some throwing snowballs in -20C temperatures - near the court.

Alsynov was jailed for inciting ethnic hatred, which he denies.

He has been sentenced to four years in a penal colony.

The trial and protests took place in Baymak, southern Russia, near the border with Kazakhstan.