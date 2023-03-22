China’s Xi Jinping tells Putin ‘change is coming’ as he departs Moscow

Footage shows the moment Xi Jinping told Vladimir Putin that "change is coming" as he departed Moscow.

The Chinese president was the first world leader to shake hands with Putin since he was charged with war crimes by the ICC over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

"Change is coming that hasn't happened in 100 years and we are driving this change together," he told the Russian president.

It was Xi's first trip to the country in four years.

