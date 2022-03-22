Russian troops have been accused of opening fire on a crowd of pro-Ukrainian protesters in Kherson.

CCTV footage shows people fleeing from stun grenades as military vehicles advance towards them, while loud bangs and gunfire can also be heard as the incident unfolds.

A number of soldiers can also be seen advancing towards the square.

"Russian security forces ran up, started throwing stun grenades into the crowd and shooting," the Ukrainian armed forces' press service said in a statement.

The service also claimed that one person was injured in the incident.

