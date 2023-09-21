A Russian official clashed with the Albanian prime minister at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, 20 September, over Volodymyr Zelensky's speech.

Vassily Nebenzia objected to the Ukrainian president taking the floor at the start of the meeting, to which Edi Rama responded: "There is a solution for this... you stop the war and President Zelensky will not take the floor."

Later on in the discussion there was a further clash, when the Russian official accused Mr Rama of "providing political assessments," to which Mr Rama responded: "Don't provoke me."