Belarus defence ministry release video claiming to show joint Wagner drills

Mercenaries from Russia’s military company Wagner on Thursday (20 July) launched joint drills with the Belarusian military near the border with Poland, according to video released by the Belarus defence ministry.

It follows their relocation to the country after their short-lived rebellion, a move that prompted Warsaw to redeploy its troops.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the weeklong manoeuvres will be conducted at a firing range near the border city of Brest and will involve Belarusian special forces.

The ministry added that Wagner’s combat experience will help modernise the Belarusian military.