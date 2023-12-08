Putin announces intention to run for President in 2024

Vladimir Putin announced his candidacy for Russia's 2024 presidential election on Friday, 8 December.

The Russian leader is running for the country's top job again after almost a quarter-century in power - the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.

Putin, 71, has twice had the constitution amended so he could theoretically stay in power until he’s in his mid-80s.

"I will not hide the fact that at different times I had different thoughts. Now you are right this is a time [when] the decision needs to be made. I will run for the post of President of the Russian Federation," Putin said.