Putin kisses young girl on the head as he mingles with people during Dagestan visit

Vladimir Putin kissed a young girl on the head as he visited the Russian Republic of Dagestan on Wednesday, 28 June.

The Russian president greeted locals in the Caspian seaside city of Derbent, in the mostly Muslim region, on the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Putin visited an ancient citadel and a historic mosque, met with officials, and talked to residents.

It is Putin's first non-official trip since the Wagner mutiny, led by the group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, was announced and called off last weekend.