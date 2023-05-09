Putin accuses ‘Western elites’ of encouraging ‘Russophobia’ during Victory Day speech

Vladimir Putin has accused the West of encouraging “Russophobia” during a speech on the nation’s Victory Day.

The Russian president also suggested the “Western elite and globalists” are “dictating their will and rules to others” as he spoke from Moscow’s Red Square.

“They are destroying traditional family values that make a person a person. They are dictating their will to the others, their rules to others,” Mr Putin said on Tuesday 9 May.

“In essence, this is a system of robbing others.”

