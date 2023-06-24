Wagner chief shares video from Rostov-on-Don as he claims to control military HQ

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defence minister claimed in a video that he and his troops have taken control of the military command centre in Rostov-on-Don.

Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a video of himself at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the airfield.

Footage from a media outlet aligned with the contractor showed its chief speaking with Russian military officials and reiterating his aim of removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov.