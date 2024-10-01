Watch: Russian fighter jet narrowly misses American aircraft off coast of Alaska

Military officials have released a new video of a close-call encounter between a Russian fighter jet and a U.S. Air Force F-16 sent to intercept it.

In the video released Monday (30 September), the Russian plane comes from behind the camera and swoops by the U.S. jet, just feet from the aircraft near Alaska.

The video, believed to have been filmed on 23 September, comes after a series of Russian incursions into the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone just beyond U.S. sovereign airspace.