Watch: UK government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled unlawful

Footage livestreamed from the Court of Appeal shows the moment campaigners and asylum seekers won a challenge against the government’s Rwanda deportation scheme.

Judges have ruled that the Tories’ policy of forcibly deporting asylum seekers to the African nation is unlawful, overturning a High Court ruling that previously said it nation could be considered a “safe third country.”

It comes after High Court judges dismissed a series of legal bids against the plans in December 2022, finding the Rwanda proposals were consistent with the Government’s legal obligations.

Rishi Sunak has said that no flights will leave for Rwanda until legal challenges are solved, which could take several more months if the case is appealed to the Supreme Court.