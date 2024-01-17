Sir Keir Starmer joked that “the only people sent to Rwanda are ministers” as he criticised the government ahead of a crunch vote on the plan.

Rishi Sunak is seeking to win over Tory rebels ahead of the vote on his flagship policy - which takes place on Wednesday 17 January - amid the biggest Conservative revolt of his leadership.

“The only people he’s sent to Rwanda are cabinet ministers,” Sir Keir said during PMQs.

“We know that the prime minister himself doesn’t even believe in this gimmick... he didn’t want to fund it, he didn’t think it would work.”