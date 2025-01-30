Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has hit out at Rachel Reeves in a foul-mouthed tirade as he claimed the chancellor “hasn’t a clue” about how to generate economic growth.

As Ms Reeves set out major plans, including support for a third runway at Heathrow, he accused the Treasury of being out of touch “with f****** reality".

He said ministers should scrap air passenger duty (APD) rather than “waffle on” about Heathrow, which he described as “a dead cat” that would not happen before the 2040s at the earliest.

In her budget in October 2024, Ms Reeves announced increases in APD from the 2026/27 financial year.

Mr O’Leary dubbed her “Rachel Rubbish”.