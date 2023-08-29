Sadiq Khan denies Ulez is a cash grab as it expands to cover all of London

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has flatly denied the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scheme is a cash grab exercise.

From today, Ulez has expanded to cover all of Greater London. The scheme, aimed at improving air quality, charges people a daily £12.50 fee for driving vehicles that don’t meet certain emissions standards.

Speaking on Good Morning on Britain, Mr Khan said the expansion was “absolutely not” a fund-raising exercise.

He said he “fully accepts there are those with concerns” but said, “there is no level of air pollution that is safe”.