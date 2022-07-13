Smoke plumes rise as wildfires tear through Salisbury Plain

Smoke plumes rose as wide wildfires started tearing through Salisbury Plain training area on Monday afternoon (11 July).

The blaze spread through county overnight and could be seen and smelt in the Swindon area, with the fires expected to rage for several days.

Soldiers, instead of firefighters, were dispatched to tackle the numerous fires, as the location of the blaze posed an explosion risk.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued an amber wildfire warning over increased fire risk due to the current spell of hot and dry weather.

