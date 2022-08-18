Salman Rushdie moderator Henry Reese reveals black eye and knife wound after attack

The moderator who attempted to defend Salman Rushdie as he was violently attacked at a literary event last Friday (12 August) has revealed the extent of his injuries.

Henry Reese, 73, sustained a knife wound and bruised right eye while attempting to restrain the attacker who sprinted onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution.

Speaking to BBC News, Reese downplayed his injuries and turned the focus to Rushdie, who remains in hospital as he recovers from life-threatening injuries.

“I’m doing quite well. Our concern is for Salman...he’s important to the world” said Reese.

Sign up to our newsletters.