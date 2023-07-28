Sam Smith dazzles in jaw-dropping designer dress on Gloria world tour

Sam Smith is known for wowing audiences with their striking outfits as they perform to sell out arenas across the world in the Gloria tour.

However, the singer seems to be very impressed with their latest attire - a dazzling sparkly dress, created by designer, Christian Cowan.

Sam did a twirl and a courtsey for the camera in their latest Instagram reel, where they shared the creation with their 14.6 million followers.

The Gloria tour is currently taking the USA by storm, with Sam performing in Georgia tonight.