Samsung pulls advert featuring drag queen in Singapore after backlash

Samsung has pulled an advert from broadcast in Singapore, which showed a Muslim mother expressing support for her drag queen son.

The commercial caused backlash from some parts of the Muslim community, with some social media users alleging it was “an attempt to push LGBT ideology”.

It features a hijab-wearing mother hugging her son, who is dressed in drag.

Singapore remains largely conservative on LGBTQ issues, despite local groups calling for greater acceptance.

Responding to the backlash earlier this week, Samsung said it was aware the ad “may be perceived as insensitive and offensive”.

