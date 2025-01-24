Firefighters are tackling the raging San Diego border 2 wildfire blaze from air with pink powder as evacuation orders are issued.

The new blaze erupted in the Otay Mountain wilderness in San Diego County on Thursday afternoon (23 January).

Sheriff Kelly Martinez announced fresh evacuation orders and alerts on Friday morning, after the fast-moving blaze churned through more than 800 acres and was completely uncontained.

The California and San Diego fire service shared footage of helicopters dousing the area with the pink flame retardant, as well as firefighters tackling the flames on the ground.