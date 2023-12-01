Adorable baby sea lion scuppers rescue by refusing to return to ocean

A rescued baby sea lion refused to return to the ocean after he was found stranded by police officers.

The Coronado Police Department found the sea lion, now named Gobble, on the side of a busy road outside San Diego on 23 November 2023.

The adorable moment was caught on camera as officers released him from his crate, only for the little guy to take one look at the ocean, turn around, and walk back inside!

The sea lion remains in professional care with SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue and rehabilitation team.