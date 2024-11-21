Watch: Injured man clings to cliff above San Francisco beach forcing dramatic rescue

A man was rescued after being discovered clinging to a cliff and screaming for help at a San Francisco beach.

Authorities have reported the man, whose name has not been released, was found immobile and trapped shortly before 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 17th, 2024.

He was found on a popular hiking spot above Baker Beach near the Golden Gate Bridge by a bystander who called 911. The San Francisco Fire Department and California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and dispatched a helicopter rescue team.

The rescue team successfully hoisted the man to safety where he landed on the beach. However, it still remains unknown how he ended up trapped on the cliffs.