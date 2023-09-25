Man who fell from San Francisco cliff edge rescued by helicopter

A man was recused by helicopter after falling from a cliff edge in San Francisco.

Footage shows the California Highway Patrol’s H-30 air rescue team airlifting the man to safety from a tree-lined cliff.

“CHP H-30 responded with the San Francisco Fire Department to a report of an elderly male who fell approx 30 yards from a cliffs edge near Lands End,” a post on the Golden Gate Division Air Operations Facebook page read.

“After a brief search, H-30 located the male in a grove of trees and in a difficult to access location. H-30 lowered a San Francisco Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician to the scene and hoisted the male from the steep terrain. H-30 flew the victim and the SFFD HRT member to Cliff Rescue 14s location where they were lowered to safety.”