Sadiq Khan: Platinum jubilee is 'catalyst' of recovery for nation

Sadiq Khan was full of praise for the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations, calling them a "catalyst" of recover after the last two and a half years.

LBC's Tom Swarbrick asked the London mayor whether the money spent on the event sat uncomfortably with him given the difficult financial position much of the country is in.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak set aside £28 million in the 2021 budget to deliver the platinum jubilee celebrations.

