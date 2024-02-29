Police will be automatically suspended for 'certain criminal offences’, says Cleverly

Police officers will be automatically suspended in future if charged with certain criminal offences, James Cleverly told MPs.

Mr Cleverly’s comments come after an inquiry found Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens should never have been given a job as a police officer and chances to stop the sexual predator were repeatedly ignored and missed.

The Home Secretary reminded the Commons of plans to give police chiefs more power over misconduct hearings adding: “There will be a presumption for dismissal for any officer found to have committed gross misconduct.

“I can announce today (29 February) that there will also be an automatic suspension of police officers charged with certain criminal offences.”