Watch: Scarlet Blake sentenced for life for the murder of Jorge Martin Carreno

Scarlet Blake has been jailed for life after being convicted of murdering a man she deliberately targeted as part of a warped sexual fantasy inspired by a Netflix documentary.

On 26 February, judge Mr Justice Chamberlain imposed a life sentence on Scarlett Blake, 26, for the murder of Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, and told her she will serve at least 24 years in prison before she can apply for parole.

The judge accused Blake of singling out Jorge Martin Carreno as he walked home from a night-out in Oxford in July 2021 before brutally attacking him, and recognised that a Netflix show about killing cats "played a part" in Blake's plan.