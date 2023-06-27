School board president calls ‘BS’ on anti-LGBT+ book ban protest: ‘How dare you’

The president of an LA school board lambasted anti-LGBT+ protesters in California during a public meeting earlier this month.

Jackie Goldberg criticised a days-long protest that took place after The Great Big Book of Families was read to elementary school children.

Author Mary Hoffman’s book includes the line: “Some children have two mommies or two daddies.”

“I am very tired of having young people and adults in the LGBT community hear of three days of yelling and screaming about this,” Ms Goldberg said, before raising her voice.

“What do you think that did to them? It made them afraid. How dare you make them afraid because you are? I went through this, my son was harassed because he had two mommies.”