A primary school headteacher reacted with shock as she was shown Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst amid the concrete crisis.

The education secretary was caught on a hot mic complaining about not being thanked for doing a “f****** good job” on Monday 4 September.

“I am horrified and disgusted by what I have just seen,” Cas Evans, headteacher at Parks Primary School in Leicester, said.

“Please, Gillian, come and see my school, come and really understand what RAAC looks like, what RAAC is in a school.

“Just come and see what your serving headteachers are doing in order to maintain a good education.”