Footage captures police attempting to break up a fight between anti-LGBT+ protestors and LGBT+ supporters outside a school board meeting in Los Angeles.

According to CBS, hundreds gathered on Tuesday 6 June at the Glendale Unified School District building to protest against administrators discussing Pride month.

Tensions boiled over and scuffles between around 200 protesters and counter-demonstrators began after 6pm, with school administrators saying many of those in attendance did not have students in the district.

Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly after the fighting broke out, with police confirming three people were arrested.

The public comment portion regarding the agenda item on Pride month was cut short due to the shelter-in-place order, the Los Angeles Times reports.