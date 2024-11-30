Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:09
Scottish political giants remember Alex Salmond at memorial service
Gordon Brown and John Swinney were among Scottish political figures who remembered Alex Salmond at a memorial service in Edinburgh on Saturday, 30 November.
The former Scottish first minister died suddenly in North Macedonia in October at the age of 69.
His family paid their respects at a private funeral earlier in November.
Saturday's memorial service was helped to celebrate his love of Scotland and his commitment to the cause of independence.
The Proclaimers performed Cap in Hand – a pro-independence song which features the line “I can’t understand why we let someone else rule our land, cap in hand”.
