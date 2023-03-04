‘Scotland’s potential is enormous’: SNP leadership candidates set out energy policies

SNP leadership candidates Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have laid out their energy policies during a hustings event in Fife.

The trio are battling to become Scotland’s new first minister following Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to step down last month.

During the hustings, Mr Yousaf suggested the country should have a national renewable energy company to tap into the “amazing potential of renewables”.

Ms Forbes echoed the same point, saying Scotland has “enormous” potential for renewable energy, while Ms Regan called for the nation to generate its own “clean and cheap” energy.

