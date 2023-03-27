Moment Humza Yousaf announced as new SNP leader to replace Nicola Sturgeon

Humza Yousaf will replace Nicola Sturgeon as the SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister after he narrowly won the bitterly-fought leadership contest by just over 2,000 votes.

The 37-year-old is set to become Scotland’s youngest first minister and the first person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post after the result was announced at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Monday 27 March.

Kate Forbes finished runner-up in the leadership race while outsider Ash Reagan - who staked out the most hardline position on Scottish independence - finished third.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.