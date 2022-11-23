Nicola Sturgeon believes independence is essential for Scotland to escape the “disaster” of Brexit.

The SNP leader and first minister spoke following the decision by judges at the UK Supreme Court in London that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold a second independence referendum without approval from Westminster.

“While I am very disappointed by it, I do respect and accept the judgement of the court,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“As is becoming clearer by the day, achieving independence is not now just desirable, it is essential if Scotland is to escape the disaster of Brexit.”

