‘Aggressive’ sea otter ‘steals’ surfboard near Santa Cruz

Footage shows an encounter between an angry otter and a surfer off the coast of Santa Cruz, Califorina on 10 July.

The otter can be seen biting the surfboard and climbing on top, forcing the surfer away. The surfer tries to gently flip the otter off the board, but it hangs on by its teeth and takes the board away again.

Wildlife officials are working to capture the aggressive sea otter, which has been menacing surfers and stealing surfboards off the California coast for several weeks.

So far, no injuries to humans have been reported as a result of encounters with the otter. Wildlife officials are advising that surfers, swimmers and kayakers should avoid the otter and not encourage interaction.

Once the otter is captured, she will be evaluated by veterinarians at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.