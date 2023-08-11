Trumpetfish plays ‘hide-and-seek’ to hunt prey

Scientists have discovered that predatory trumpetfish play ‘hide and seek’ by lurking behind other, non-threatening species to sneak up on unsuspecting prey.

In this behaviour, known as shadowing, the trumpetfish uses a non-threatening species of fish, such as parrotfish, as camouflage to get closer to its dinner.

The trumpetfish’s camouflage tactics are the only known example of one non-human animal using another as a form of concealment.

“When a trumpetfish swims closely alongside another species of fish, it’s either hidden from its prey entirely, or seen but not recognised as a predator because the shape is different,” said Dr Sam Matchette, a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology.