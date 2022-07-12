Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:16
Baggage handler steals plane from Seattle Airport before fatal crash
Newly-released footage shows the moment a baggage handler stole an Alaskan Airlines turboprop plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Richard Russell, 29, wore a shirt that said "The sky's no limit" as he walked through security and onto the tarmac.
The ground service agent went largely undetected as no-one was alarmed to see a baggage handler in restricted spaces.
Mr Russell died after he flew the plane into a dive on an island in Puget Sound.
The FBI said that the dive was intentional.
