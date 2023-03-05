Second Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio

About 20 cars from a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, one month after the disastrous East Palestine derailment.

Hazmat crews and emergency services responded after the 212-car freight train came off tracks near Springfield, Clark County at about 5pm on Saturday.

Residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment near the Clark County Fairgrounds were ordered to shelter in place.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement there were no hazardous materials onboard the train.

