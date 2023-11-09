John Fetterman was seen laughing in dispair as Tommy Tuberville continued his blockade of military promotions.

The latest incident comes as frustration mounts over Senator Tuberville’s nine-month fight, which has delayed more than 400 senior military promotions.

He is waging an unprecedented campaign to try to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of nominations and promotions.

Senators in both parties have pushed back on Senator Tuberville’s blockade, but he says he won’t drop the holds unless majority Democrats allow a vote on the policy.