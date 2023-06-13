Watch: Free climber scales 72nd floor of skyscraper using bare hands

A British free climber has scaled 72 floors of the world's fifth-tallest skyscraper in Seoul with only his bare hands, prompting authorities to detain him.

George King-Thompson, 24, has previously been jailed for climbing the 1,016ft Shard skyscraper in London.

The climber got more than halfway up the 1,820ft Lotte World Tower on Monday, 12 June.

More than 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to the 123-storey building.

According to a statement shared by Mr King-Thompson's sponsor, vape brand Riot E-liquid, he planned to parachute off the top of the building, then evade police and escape the country by plane.